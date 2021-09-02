COVID-19: FG’s plan to sanction Nigerians illogical, says PFN

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has described as illogical the plan by the Federal Government to punish Nigerians who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also cautioned the government against molesting or punishing retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi for alleging cover-up by the government of some high profile politicians behind the raging insurgency and banditry in the country.

The PFN president gave the warnings on Thursday at the ongoing 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of his ministry, The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, with the theme, ‘Abundant Rain’, holding at the PCU Campus, Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

Wale Oke advised the Muhammadu Buhari administration to be rational in its approach as regards punishing Nigerians who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

“One doubts if Nigeria can yet boast having 10 million vaccines available for a country with over 200 million population,” he noted, adding that the government could only take to punitive measures if it makes available about 250 million vaccines.

“If the Federal Government makes available about 250 million vaccines and Nigerians who are yet to be vaccinated refuse the vaccines, then the government can be justified in its action.

“Unless this be the case, one will be forced to view the whole thing as another subtle move to deliberately punish some sections of the country.

“This is because the totality of vaccines made available so far have not even scratched the surface in relation to our population. So, why the move to punish those who have not taken the vaccines? It will boomerang if not handled with care,” he warned

Wale Oke also implored the government to leave the retired Navy Commodore alone, saying that rather than harassing him, the sponsors of insurgency and other crimes in the country should be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

“The government knows these people. Leave retired Kunle Olawunmi alone. Punish those causing problems in our country. Go after them and not someone telling us the truth,” he said.

Oje said that as long as the insurgents, bandits and other criminals continue to be treated with kid gloves, the security challenges facing the nation will persist.

“The recent invasion of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, is a disgrace and a total slap on our collective sensibility. It is the highest insult to our intelligence,” he added.

He lamented that the economy is in bad shape with the free-fall of the country’s currency at the exchange market, noting that pragmatic approach must be fashioned out to revamp the nation’s ailing economy

Meanwhile, the renowned cleric has described as sacrilegious the invasion of the Living Faith Church in Osara, Kogi State, maintaining that it was unacceptable and condemnable

While urging the government to re-engineer its security architecture, he said those abducted by the bandits at the branch of the Winners’ Chapel and others alike being held in captivity should be set free.

“Nothing should be left to chance in ensuring that Nigeria once again becomes a safe haven where we can truly call our own.

“The value of peace is inestimable so let’s all pursue this path for the benefit of the country and its people” said Wale Oke.