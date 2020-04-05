COVID-19: FG’s palliative not good enough, needs to be redefined — Senate

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has faulted the Federal Government’s implementation of the palliative for the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

Lawan, who spoke on Saturday at a meeting with the representatives of the Executive, led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, said going to communities to give N20,000 per person was not a good and sustainable approach.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been moving from community to community to give N20,000 per person to cushion the effect of the COVID-19.

Protesting against the approach adopted by the Ministry, the Senate President at the meeting said: “I think time has come for us to redefine the implementation of the Social Intervention Programme, probably going out to communities to give them N20,000 per person might not be the best way to go.

“It is still an effort, but I think we need a better approach that will be more efficient.”

The Social Intervention Programme was under the supervision of Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, before the creation of Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the supervision of Sadiya Umar Farouk as Minister.