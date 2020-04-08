COVID-19: FG urges private hospitals to seek permission to treat virus

Private hospitals in the country have been advised to seek certification from the Federal Ministry of Health for standardisation and safety of workers and patients before the management of Coronavirus Disease.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the PTF daily briefing.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said all emergency isolation and treatment centres established by the PTF have also undergone this process in view of the danger posed by this infectious disease.

He, however, said the expansions of infrastructure for treatment was important.

Mustapha said the PTF, working in collaboration with the Accountant General of the Federation, had published details of accounts into which donations by well-meaning members of the society and corporate organisations could be channeled.

He emphasised that transparency and accountability should remain the hallmark of all transactions under the PTF watch.

The SGF disclosed that within the coming days, Nigeria would be receiving equipment and other technical support through the United Nations system as well as other donors.

He pledged that Nigerians would be adequately briefed when such deliveries were made.

Mustapha stressed on the protocol on social distancing and personal hygiene, saying the war against COVID-19 was a war against a potent and invisible enemy.

He also urged all State authorities to not make pronouncements or take decisions that would undermine public safety in such regard.

The SGF disclosed that he had met with the leadership of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for support and cooperation.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that the Conference has placed at the disposal of the PTF the entire 435 Hospitals and Clinics nationwide for use as part of the national response infrastructure.

“Similarly, the Conference has released its Public Health Specialist to support the PTF in coordinating access and utilisation of these facilities.”

The PTF chairperson noted that the creation of awareness and mobilisation of religious adherents remain critical to the success of the PTF strategy.

In his briefing, Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator, PTF, said the task force was working to ensure adequate health insurance were provided to all health workers on the frontline fighting against COVID-19.