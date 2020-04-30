The Federal Government has appealed to State Governments to give attention to setting up of more isolation centres and bed spaces in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the appeal during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Ehanire, there is an urgent need to provide and prepare more isolation centres and more bed spaces in all states of the federation.

He said: “I wish to appeal to each state authority and the FCT to give first line attention to this requirement in order to meet expectations and obligations.

“As testing ramps up, the need will become more and more obvious.

“It should therefore be prioritised so that we are not taken by surprise.

“I should take the opportunity to request distinguished Senators, members of Houses of Representatives and Assemblies to also get involved in the disease surveillance and notification efforts in their constituencies.

“The lawmakers should support the drive to rapidly increase bed spaces for isolation centres and treatment in their states.”

The minister urged those who tested positive to COVID-19 to cooperate with the directives of authorities on isolation so as not to constitute a risk and cause for public concern.

He added that they have completed plans to start training and capacity building of the needed Intensive Care workforce for various parts of the country.

Ehanire said: “I am pleased to report a very fruitful interaction of the Federal Ministry of Health delegation to Kano on Tuesday.

“They have been able to conduct an appraisal of the situation and start work on outlines of providing technical support to the state COVID-19 task force in several aspects.

”The delegation is also planning capacity building for the frontline health workers.

“They also met with many influential community leaders, who expressed willingness to support the effort of the government.

“A full report will follow.”

Ehanire urged health care workers to continue to render services to the people while adhering to the laid down standard infection prevention and control measures.

He said: “The increasing figure of confirmed cases underscores the ongoing community transmission, which is a major challenge.

”Again, this necessitates a call on all citizens not to take COVID-19 lightly, but to take ownership of the initiatives for non-pharmaceutical interventions with strict adherence to public health advisory.

“Maintain social distance, practise hand and respiratory hygiene, avoid crowded places and wear mask or a face covering when leaving the house

“These and other related measures are critical and an integral part of the strategy to ease restrictions as from May 4.

“Failure to comply can have undesirable effects.

“An advisory on case management has been developed and it is accessible online.”

Ehanire added that the NCDC has also released guidelines on the management of corpses who fall victims to COVID-19.