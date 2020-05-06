As part of ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Federal Government would soon begin the disinfection and decontamination of schools across the country.

This was announced by the Minister of the Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Mahmoud disclosed that his Ministry would work with the Federal Ministry of Education to get the required information on schools nationwide.

According to the Minister: “We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.

“Because subsequently in the phases (of reopening the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening the schools.

“So, we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise.

“Today, we will like to brief you on our first video conference with our Environmental Health Sanitation desks across the country, the 36 states plus the FCT.

“Also in attendance was a representative of the World Health Organisation, the purpose of which is to build additional capacity and to reiterate adherence to the guidelines in this response to COVID-19.”