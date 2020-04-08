COVID-19: FG reduces Capital Budget, to spend N3.84b on celebration

The Federal Government has slashed the capital projects for year 2020 by 20 per cent as a result of the Coronavirus Disease Pandemic, even as the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration opted to spend N3.84 billion on Anniversary celebration and N3.1b on software acquisition.

Some of the revised adjustment are construction and provision for office building, N24.8 billion; construction of residential building, N479.6 million; monitoring and evaluation, N10.8 billion; purchase and acquisition of land, N1.4 billion; purchase of motorcycle, N176.5 million; purchase of buses, N485.7 million; purchase of computers, N1.9 billion; and purchase of office furniture, N3.9 billion.

Thirty-two items were listed in the revised adjustment of the 2020 Budget approved and presented to the leadership of National Assembly by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

The total amount slashed from 2020 budget is now N312.8 billion.

The 2020 Budget as passed by the National Assembly was N10.594 trillion, but it has now been reduced to N10.276 trillion.

It also reduced the oil bench mark from $57 per barrel to $30 per barrel, while the oil production volume was reduced from 2.17 million barrels to 1.70 million barrels.

The exchange rate increased from N305 to N360 to a dollar.

Also in attendance at the meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly were the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.