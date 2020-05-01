The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has assured that the Federal Government is on top of the situation in Kano State.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF chairman on COVID-19, gave the assurance at the PTF daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha also appealed to Nigerians who were diagnosed with the coronavirus to cooperate with the relevant agencies and stay at the Isolation Centres.

“It is for your good and that of the general public,” he said.

He said the fences at the isolation centres in the country could not prevent people from escaping, if they were determined to do so.

The SGF said the government was committed to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Kano State.

He noted that Kano is one of Nigeria’s historical cities and remained a backbone for the economy of the country.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has released a number of equipment to be transported immediately to Kano to beef up the response.

“These include two oxygen concentrate and three ventilators, 280 protective gowns, 538 examination gloves, 25 boot covers, medical masks, surgical caps and infrared thermometers.

“The figure of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to rise in Kano with five deaths from 139 infections as of 12:05am on April 30.”

The SGF assured the residents that the team would do everything possible to curb the spread of the disease in the state, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the government has already established isolation and treatment centres with a holding capacity of 274 persons in Kano.

“The proposed establishment of additional facilities with a capacity of 500 persons and two sample collection centres along with six new proposed centres will provide a strong foundation for tackling the spread of the virus in the state,” he added.

Mustapha also revealed that the Nigerian Military, under its COVID-19 response plan, would establish an additional isolation centre, a treatment facility and a testing laboratory in Kano.

He said: “The PTF on COVID-19, in the immediate, will further strengthen Kano State to scale up its response.

“This is with the provision of necessary facilities and equipment, capacity building, improving stakeholder interface and guidance on existing policies against the pandemic in the state.

“Already, the testing laboratories in the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the Bayero University, Kano have become fully functional.”

Mustapha noted that the PTF is confident that the lockdown directed by President Buhari would be effective in slowing down the spread as they continue to test, detect, isolate, trace contacts and and manage COVID-19 cases.

The SGF gave an assurance that the ongoing investigation into the causes of the recent high number of deaths in Kano would be pursued to a logical conclusion.