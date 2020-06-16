The Federal Government has listed conditions that must be met before schools will be allowed to reopen following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The Minister of State for Education nation, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, listed the conditions in Abuja on Tuesday.

Schools were hurriedly closed in the country in March as the pandemic spread rapidly in the country.

The order to close all schools latest March 25, 2020 was announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, Nwajiuba listed the conditions to be met by schools to qualify for reopening as having hand washing facilities; conducting body temperature checks; provision of body disinfectants at all entry points to major facilities, including gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc; decontamination of the whole premises of school; efforts put in place toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene; and ensuring social and physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

The Minister said no school must reopen without the authorisation of the Federal Government.

He said: “While we look forward to easing the lockdown, which will ultimately lead to reopening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”