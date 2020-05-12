The Federal Government has disbursed over N1 billion financial support to the vulnerable in Katsina State for the COVID-19 through the Social Investment Programme.

The state Coordinator of SIP, Alhaji Aliyu Girka, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday.

He stated that over 153,000 vulnerable people had benefitted from the Federal Government assistance through the SIP.

According to Girka, another set of 173,000 vulnerable and the neediest were registered in 12 local government areas of the state.

The coordinator listed the local governments as Rimi, Danmusa, Kaita Mani, Baure, Ingawa, Bindawa Bakori, Musawa, Kankia Kankara and Dandume.

Girka said the exercise would be carried out with the support of traditional institutions in the respective areas.

He appealed to people to give necessary support and cooperation in order for the programme to achieve the desired objectives.