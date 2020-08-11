The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume full duties.

Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, gave the directive in a circular on Monday in Abuja.

Currently, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above go to offices, and work for just three days in a week, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan, in the circular, said workers affected would resume work from Monday to Friday, and be in the office from 8am to 4pm as usual.

The new development follows a directive by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, urging workers to resume full working hours and days.

The PTF had, however, said consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties, in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan asked Chief Executive Officers to ensure full compliance with the directives on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures, including physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

She said efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding in individual offices.

Yemi-Esan said where the number of staff resuming work was large, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters.