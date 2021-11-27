COVID-19: FG directs Level 12 workers, others to resume work

The Federal Government has ordered federal workers from Grade Level 12 and below to resume work physically from December 1, 2021.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the order on Friday in a circular.

The circular was with ref. no: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/107 and dated November 26, 2021.

The workers had on December 22, 2020 been ordered to work from home following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Yemi-Esan said in the circular: “It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, Officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the PSC on COVID-19, this category of Officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, 1st December 2021.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy. All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.”