The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, has said the Federal Government intentionally neglected Oyo State in its allocation of special funds and resources to States to combat COVID-19.

Olatubosun stated this while receiving an Award of Excellence on behalf of the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, presented by the Abuja branch of the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria at his office in Ibadan on Monday.

He said the efforts and success of the battle against COVID-19 in Oyo State was as a result of resourcefulness of the State Governor in using the meagre income accruable to the State in fighting the pandemic.

The Commissioner said the State administration has committed over 20,000 testing kits to community testing alone, adding that the post-COVID-19 health sector would be the best as the present administration has procured over 10 ambulances for all the State health facilities among other state-of-the-art equipment that have been procured and distributed to the hospitals.

Olatunbosun said: “It is very disturbing when you realise that the Federal Government has disbursed a lot of money and resources to Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and some other States, while Oyo State is being neglected.

“Party solidarity should not have come into an important issue like intervention to States on a pandemic like this.

“It is wrong.

“Oyo State has been doing it all alone.

“The only testing kits given to the State was too small that it had no significance in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

“Tank God for the resourcefulness of the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for looking inward and finding other means of executing many funding in respect to battling the pandemic.

“Only community testing has gulped over 20,000 testing kits, but there is every reason to thank God for our governor and donor agencies, individuals, corporate organisations that have come to the aid of Oyo State.

“We are grateful.

“The post-COVID-19 health sector era will be blissful as the resources put into equipping all the state-owned health facilities all over the State will now make the sector responsive.

“The sector will never be same again.”

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman, Abuja branch of MAAN, Fatola Tawab, said the body has seen the efforts of the State Government in battling the Coronavirus with little or no support from the Federal Government.

Tawab added that Oyo State has regained the glory of yesteryears as the former seat of the Western Region through various landmark projects of the Makinde-led administration.