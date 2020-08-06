The Federal Government has announced the commencement of the process to restart international flight after it was suspended months back over the Coronavirus Disease.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced the position of the Federal Government on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after the PTF members briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on its efforts in the last one month and presented its report.

Speaking on Thursday, the PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during a briefing, said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and other agencies as well as airlines should commence the process for the resumption of international flights.

Aliyu said passengers must arrive three hours before flights when the country’s airspace finally reopens for international operations.

He said: “Specific to air transportation, as you are aware, domestic flights have already resumed, the railway sector has also restarted.

“For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for reopening international airports provided all existing international and local COVID-19 protocol are in place.

“We have modified the protocol for passenger arrivals at the airports.

“Domestic passengers arriving at the airports are advised to arrive one hour before their flights and three hours before international flights – when this restarts.

“There may be additional infrastructure for some of the airports.

“What we want to do and we’ve made it very clear at the PTF is that we want to resume as soon as possible, but in a safe manner and do not put at risk all that we’ve done to control this pandemic.

“Hopefully in weeks, but not months.”

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the government was conscious of its decision and would like to reopen as soon as possible while working with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.