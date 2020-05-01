The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has approved the payment of money into the accounts of Nigerian athletes to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the athletes.

The Minister made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, John Joshua-Akanji, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the payments, which commenced on April 29, was part of the N10 million donated by Remo Stars FC Chairman, Kunle Soname, and N1 million dropped by an unnamed philanthropist to serve as take-off of the athletes’ relief fund.

“The sum of N50,000 is being paid into the accounts of each of the athletes from the Central Bank of Nigeria account of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development,” said the Minister.

It will be recalled that Dare had floated a relief fund for athletes whose source of income have ceased because of the coronavirus, following the suspension of sporting activities in the world.

The world athletics governing body had recently floated a $500 million appeal fund to assist athletes in the wake of the suspension of major sporting activities worldwide.