The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has flagged-off a Community Sensitisation Campaign and Palliative Support Programme against COVID-19.

The flag-off was performed on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The programme, a community-driven initiative of the Force, is aimed at supporting families within the policing communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To drive this initiative, Adamu has appointed a Commissioner of Police, Dr. Aisha Abubakar, who is presently the most senior female police officer in the Force, to coordinate other female police officers in accomplishing this noble task.

Abubakar is the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Force Animal Branch.

A veterinary doctor par excellence, she holds a PhD in Veterinary Epidemiology and presently the President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria.

She also holds a UNESCO award for Women in Science and a National Productivity Order of Merit.

The initiative, which is a brain-child of serving female Police Officers, shall involve visits to local communities in the States across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Team shall carry out sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns on the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

It would also engage in the distribution of palliatives and relief materials, including food items, beverages and other essentials to families of junior police officers and the civil populace.

In the FCT, the Team will be visiting Kurduma, Galadimawa, Keti, Kabusa, Garki and Deidei areas as part of the flag-off.

The IGP, while noting that there is a thin line between abject lack and crime, commended the female police officers for the laudable initiative and their personal and collective sacrifices (material and financial), stating that they have proven for a fact that they are indeed true Mothers, Aunties, Sisters and worthy Ambassadors of the Force.