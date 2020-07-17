The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has gone into self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among his aides.

Justice Tsoho confirmed the development in a statement by the acting Information Officer of the FHC, Catherine Oby Nwandu, on Friday.

He also ordered some key staff in his office to do same, pending the results of screening tests conducted on him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal High Court recognises that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.”

Tsoho urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment,” the statement said.