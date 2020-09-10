The Federal Capital Territory was at the top of the chart released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the state of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The chart, released on the Twitter handle of the lead agency in the battle against COVID-19 in the country, showed that the FCT recorded 40 new cases.

Following the FCT out of the total 176 new infections recorded on Wednesday was Lagos with 34 cases, while Plateau, Enugu, Delta and Ogun had 26, 14, 12 and 12 respectively.

Other states that recorded new infections were Ondo-9; Oyo-8; Ekiti-6; Ebonyi-4; Adamawa-2; Nasarawa-2; Kwara-2; Rivers-2; Edo-1; Osun-1; and Bauchi-1.

In all, Nigeria had recorded 55,632 confirmed cases, 43,610 discharged and 1,070 deaths, with three of the death occurring on Wednesday.