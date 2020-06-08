The Federal Capital Territory Joint Task Force on COVID-19 has intercepted a truck with 174 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, also known as Indian hemp and weed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that the arrest was made on Monday by the enforcement team on restriction of interstate movement.

Manzah said the team, posted to FCT-Kogi boundary in Abaji, intercepted the truck and arrested four suspects.

“While inspecting the recovered exhibits, the Chairman of the Task Force and Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, commended the operatives for their vigilance and encouraged them to sustain the tempo,” he said.

Manzah said the intercepted truck was transporting the illicit drugs from Auchi in Edo State to Zamfara State.

The PPRO said the suspects had used tiles to conceal the illicit drugs from being detected by security operatives.

He said the suspects and the exhibits recovered had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.