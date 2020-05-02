The Federal Capital Territory Authority says Gebe Ebong, a health worker with Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, who died on April 24, did not die of coronavirus.

The FCT Chief Press Secretary, Tony Ogunleye, said this while responding to a question on the cause of the death of the nurse in Abuja.

Ogunleye told News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that Dr. Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat FCT, confirmed that the nurse did not die of COVID-19.

He, however, said Kawu did not disclose the cause of the death of the nurse who resided in Chika, Airport Road, Abuja.

NAN reports that a senior staff of the FCT, who preferred anonymity, had earlier in a text message said: “The health care worker was a nurse, not a doctor, working with Wuse District Hospital.

“He died of unknown cause. His body has been evacuated by the health department after sample were taken for testing.

“His house was subsequently decontaminated.”

A resident who lives very close to him told NAN that the late nurse complained that he was not feeling fine when he came back from work that day.

According to him, the deceased later vomited and died at night, adding that the co-tenants invited the police, but were directed to call the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said that the NCDC officials came kitted with ambulance the following day to carry his corpse and later sprayed the house with chemicals.

The traditional ruler of Chika, Chief Istifanus Shegaju, who corroborated the claim, said he was told that late Ebong went to work on that particular day and complained of headache before leaving the office.

According to Shegaju, the nurse later died in the night.

“The tenants who were apparently scared because of the prevailing condition of COVID -19 in the country called officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, FCT, that came to evacuate his body,” he said.

He said the decontamination of his house and the environment by the NCDC officials possibly heightened the fear of the co-tenants and other residents of the area that the man died of COVID-19.

The traditional ruler said he had, however, calmed the situation, having explained to the residents that the late health care worker did not die of COVID-19.

He said the report gathered from the authorities stated the sample collected from the late nurse tested COVID-19 negative.

The Chief said he had also urged his people to keep to the safety rule of the pandemic by staying indoor, maintaining social distance and personal hygiene among others.

