There was again no fatality in Nigeria from the Coronavirus Disease on Saturday.

This further stretches the number of days the country has not recorded any death from the complications from the virus.

The country has recorded only seven deaths in one month from COVID-19, leaving the fatality figure since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria at 2,066.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control data, 41 new cases were reported from the Federal Capital Territory and six States on Saturday.

This brought to 165,702 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020.

According to the data made available by the NCDC, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, Lagos State, reported 16 new infections, while Yobe State recorded 14.

Others with new cases were Rivers-3, FCT-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bayelsa-2 and Edo-1.

Out of the 165,702 confirmed cases the country has had so far, 156,412 have been successfully treated and discharged.