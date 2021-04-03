The Federal Capital Territory and nine states accounted for new cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country on Friday.

There was no reported fatality from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2020.

These data were provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Friday night.

According to the NCDC, the FCT and the nine states reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the lead agency in the fight against the virus, Enugu State accounted for 18 of the new infections, while Lagos State reported 17.

Other states with new infections were Kaduna-10, Rivers-8, Akwa Ibom-6, Kano-2, Osun-2, Jigawa-1, Plateau-1 and FCT-1.

According to the NCDC, with the figure on Friday, Nigeria now has a total of 163,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 151,835 discharged and 2,058 deaths.