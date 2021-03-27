The Federal Capital Territory and nine State reported 113 new Coronavirus Disease cases and three deaths in Nigeria on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the NCDC, with the latest data, Nigeria has now accounted for 162,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 149,986 successfully treated and discharged and 2,039 deaths.

For Friday, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State topped the new infections chart with 53 cases, while Rivers State accounted for 22 and Akwa Ibom and Kaduna States 12 each.

Ondo State reported six new cases, while Osun State had three and the FCT two.

Jigawa, Nasarawa and Kano States recorded one new cases each.