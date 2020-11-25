The Federal Capital Territory has topped the list of states with highest cases of Coronavirus Disease as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 168 new infections in the country on Tuesday.

The data obtained from the NCDC’s website on Tuesday showed that within a 24-hour period, the FCT reported the highest number of the day with 61 new infections.

According to NCDC, Lagos, a major financial centre of West Africa and the economic hub of the country, saw 50 new infections, while Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers states reported 27, 12 and six infections respectively .

Among other states with new infections are Katsina – 5, Ogun – 3, Kwara – 2, Edo – 1 and Kano – 1.

The NCDC said the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 66,607.

The NCDC also announced the discharged of 70 patients from isolation centers across the country.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre was activated at Level 3 and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It noted that till date, 66,607 cases have been confirmed, 62,311 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NCDC has conducted about 749,136 tests since the first confirmed case relating to COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country.