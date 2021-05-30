The Federal Capital Territory and five other states accounted for the new c cases of Coronavirus Disease recorded in the country on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Saturday in its daily report on the pandemic, which has Lagos State as its epicentre in the country.

The virus spread to the country on February 27, 2020, with the death toll now 2071.

According to the NCDC, though no death was recorded on Saturday, 31 new cases were reported by the FCT and five states.

While Lagos State reported 15 cases, Gombe State logged five and Akwa Ibom State four.

The FCT had three new cases, with Kaduna and Kwara States reporting two each.

As at the close of the computation of data on Saturday, the country has had 166,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 156,557 successfully treated and discharged.