The Federal Capital Territory and eight States on Friday reported 67 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State topped the chart with 26 new cases, while Kaduna had 11 and Akwa Ibom recorded eight new infections.

Other states with new cases were Rivers-8, Ogun-5, Kano-3, Osun-3, FCT-2 and Plateau-1.

There was no fatality from the virus on Friday.

With the new cases, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 164,147 confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out on February 27, 2021, with 154,304 successfully treated and discharged and 2,061 deaths.