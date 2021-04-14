The Federal Capital Territory and eight States on Tuesday reported 74 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease but no death.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported these figures in the data released on Tuesday on the pandemic in the country.

According to the NCDC on its Twitter handle, the epicentre of the virus in the country, Lagos State, reported 30 new cases, while Enugu State followed with 11, just like the FCT.

Other states with new infections were Akwa Ibom-8, Osun-5, Kaduna-4, Ebonyi-2, Rivers-2 and Ekiti-1.

As at Tuesday night and with the latest figures, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 154,225 discharged and 2,061 deaths.