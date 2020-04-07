COVID-19: FCT discharges seven patients, 39 to follow – Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Administration says it has discharged seven patients earlier screened of COVID-19 and managed at the isolation and treatment centre after they tested negative to the virus.

The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello also disclosed that in no distant time, 39 patients who are still on admission would soon be discharged.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the first COVID-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients.

“I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totaling seven, have been discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients.

“We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.”

The Minister, who commended the health personnel for their dedication to duty in spite of the pandemic, also appreciated the level of compliance so far exhibited by FCT residents with regards to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the restriction was necessitated by the need to contain the spread of the virus within FCT communities to safeguard lives.

He said: “The level of compliance from residents, is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and we are ready to come together to fight this enemy, so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this Pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people.

“As long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victoriously.”

Bello said as part of measures put in place to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency call centre was fully operational 24/7 on the following numbers: 08099936312, 08099936313 and 112.

He said to support the effort of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a collection centre had been established and can be reached on the following numbers: 09062433363, 09062433565.

He added: “Finally, I will like to enjoin everyone of us to continue to diligently abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

“May I also reiterate that any breach of this guideline by any person(s), will be considered a danger to Public Health interest and will be dealt with as such, under the provision of the law.

“Fighting COVID-19 together is our collective goal and responsibility.”