The Federal Capital Territory and 12 States on Thursday recorded fresh cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday on its Twitter handle.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, topped the chart with 39 new cases, while Rivers State and the FCT had 21 and 19 infections respectively.

Other states with fresh cases were Oyo-6; Kaduna-4; Bauchi-3; Ogun-3; Imo-2; Kano-2; Benue-1; Edo-1; Nasarawa-1; and Plateau-1.

In all as at Thursday Night, Nigeria had recorded 59,841 confirmed, 51,551 discharged and 1,113 deaths.