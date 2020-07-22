Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Fayemi broke the news on his verified Twitter account, saying the result of his latest test came back positive, and he had consequently proceeded on self isolation.

The Governor said: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday and it came back positive

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fayemi had on March 25, 2020 gone into self isolation over same issue of Coronavirus.

The Governor, who then made the confirmation of his first isolation known in Ado Ekiti through his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, however asked the people of the state not to be apprehensive about the development.

The Governor had then clarified that his going into self isolation should not be misconstrued to mean that he already had the disease, saying it was just a precautionary measure.