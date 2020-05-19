The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has told staff of the agency that from May until the financial situation improves, salaries will be slashed.

The development was communicated to the staff via a memo by the General Manager Administration of the Agency, Mohammed Musa.

In the memo to staff dated May 19, 2020, with reference number: FAAN/HQ/ADMIN/2020/05, Musa said due to the dwindling revenue generation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.

The memo said: “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID-19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.

“However, as soon as the revenue situation improves, the balance would be paid.

“This measure is to ensure the survival of the organisation.”