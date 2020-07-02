Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, on Thursday sent goodwill messages to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his wife, Dame Edith Okowa; and some Delta State Executive Council members as they recover from COVID-19 pandemic.

Gbagi, in a statement signed by him and issued to the media, called on all Deltans to support the Governor and his family, as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in prayers, sequel to their testing positive for COVID-19.

The ex-Minister also charged residents on the need to cooperate with the State Government and adhere to the protocols and safety measures outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control towards reducing the spread of the pandemic in the State.

He said: “I wish to send my love and support to my brother and friend, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and his family at this time as they undergo isolation and treatment for COVID-19.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and members of his cabinet, the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who also tested positive for the novel virus.

“At this moment, I urge residents of Delta State and all members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to muster solidarity in support of the State Government. We must go on our knees in prayers for the first family.

“As a founding member of the PDP in the state, we have lost a lot of members under strange circumstance. The dreaded COVID-19 is real and collective effort must be made by all residents to cooperate with the Okowa-led Administration towards containing community spread of the pandemic.

“Infection figures coming out of Delta State, and provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that the state presently has 1,131 tested cases, 918 persons undertaking treatment, 190 persons discharged, and 23 deaths.

“The disturbing number of infection therefore makes it imperative for residents of Delta State to observe strictly all duly laid down safety measures and protocols by the NCDC to guard against a spike in the spread of the contagious disease.”