COVID – 19: Ethiopia records 2,140 new infections

Ethiopia has recorded a total of 2,140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The country’s Ministry of Health as at Monday reported 11 new related deaths and 1,490 recoveries from the virus, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,969 and 356,997 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, the country has administered 10,947,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by dreaded COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

