The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria says that elderly people need support more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The University College Hospital Ibadan chapter of the association said this on Friday during a free- medical-outreach programme for aged residents of Oje area of the city.

The medical outreach was organised by the association as part of its yearly charity exercise to commemorate its Annual General Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme for the 2020 Week that started on Sept. 6 is: ‘Science and Mis-Science of COVID-19’.

The chairman of the association, Dr Dare Olulana, said that it was important to prioritise the care of the senior citizens as they were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Olulana decried poor access to basic medical care, including mental health checks for elderly people in Nigeria.

“We are here today to inform them that the COVID-19 battle is far from being won and they still need to be very careful and take all necessary precautionary measures.

“Coronavirus can be lethal to the older population, especially, those with underlying health conditions.

“We want them to know what they can do to protect themselves and also give them some food items and drugs to support their immune system.”

He also appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise the care and welfare of the elderly.

According to him, some of them are really destitute, some having no one to care for them. Some of them have been thrown out of their homes and labelled as witches and wizards.

“As a society, we should do better for our senior population, “he said.

Olulana said that 11 of their members within the UCH community had been infected by COVID-19 pandemic.

“But to the glory of God, none of them fell badly ill to require a ventilator.

“And to the glory of God, we did not have any mortality; that is, none of those cases is fatal.”

He said that one of the measures the association took was for the elderly ones among them to be working from home.

“We made the announcement that everyone above 60 years old among the consultants should work from home,” he said.

An 84-year-old man, Ruben Adesanya, who was a beneficiary of the free medical screening, thanked the association for the initiative and for remembering them at such a time as this.

The beneficiaries were screened for hypertension, diabetes, malaria and mental health.

They were given food items, face masks and cash.