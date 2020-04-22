The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has recovered from the Coronavirus Disease after four weeks of isolation and treatment.

The Governor announced the development on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

El-rufai said after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he had received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

He thanked Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy on him, and acknowledged the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of his infection.

The governor said his family did not only go through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well.

He said: “The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the World have sent their prayers and best wishes.”

El-Rufai said it was cheering to see the determined efforts of the State COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by his Deputy, officials of Ministry of Health and enforcement agencies to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

He tweeted: “I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence.

“Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal.”

El-Rufai added that the commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by those steering the affairs of the state in his four weeks of absence was a clear evidence that the state has a public service to be proud of.