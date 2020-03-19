Covid-19: Eko Disco sets up committee

As parts of efforts to manage and contain the spread of the new Coronavirus pandemic, also known as Covid-19, the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the setting up of a committee that will consistently review and provide timely updates on the situation of the global pandemic.

This is coming as part of EKEDC’s effort to compliment and deepen the efforts of the Federal Government, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Lagos State Government and other global and local health agencies in the fight against the virus.

Recall the company had earlier reviewed its operational guidelines in response to the Federal Government’s public Health Advisory.

The Committee is expected to meet periodically to review the socio-economic impact of the virus, provide staff and the general public with regular update and standard infection prevention measures.

The Committee is also expected to identify areas of possible intervention in collaboration with the government.

To reduce the risk of spread of Coronavirus, members of the public are advised to wash their hands with soap and water regularly, use alcohol based sanitisers, observe social distancing and cover noses and mouths properly when coughing or sneezing to avoid droplets touching others.

The general public are also advised to observe basic personal hygiene, avoid crowded places and self isolate when showing symptoms.