The authorities of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday appealed to residents not to violate government’s directives on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the LGA, Sola Olominu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikole-Ekiti.

Olominu said that it was important for residents of Ikole-Ekiti to stay safe and abide by all safety measures to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

The chairman said that all beer parlours, club houses and recreational centres should be closed until the state government gives directives for them to open for business.

“I appeal to residents not to violate the state government’s directives to avoid being embarrassed by the security agencies.

“I charge you to always wear nose masks, indulge in regular hand washing with soap or sanitiser and maintain social distancing in crowded places.

“The directives of the state government that social gathering in beer parlours, recreation centres, event centres should be obeyed in order to avoid being embarrassed.

“Those people who always violate government’s directives should be careful and desist from such unlawful acts.

“We do not pray for any virus pandemic in our community but we must be very careful and adopt proper hygiene habits,” he said.

Olominu appealed to the traditional rulers in the local government area to educate their people on the precautions to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He also urged security agencies to assist government in enforcing the use of nose masks and ensure that people comply with all the COVID-19 protocols.