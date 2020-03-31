COVID-19: Ekiti discharges index case

The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday discharged the index case of COVID-19 from its isolation centre after he was certified free of the dreaded disease.

The male patient, who had been receiving treatment at the Ekiti State Infectious Disease Control Centre, Ado-Ekiti since March 18, 2020, when he tested positive, was discharged from the centre at 2pm.

The State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, had earlier in a state broadcast on Sunday given an indication that the patient might be discharged, should his second test come back negative.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Moji Yaya-Kolade; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Folake Olomojobi; and members of the State Task Force on COVID-19 had a brief chat with the patient and his sister shortly before his discharge.

The patient, who wore a striped blue shirt on a pair of jeans trousers, was in a relaxed mood, and was seen chatting with his sister and a few health officials all through the period his discharge documents were being prepared.

Yaya-Kolade told journalists that the patient was discharged after two tests run on him came back negative.

She added that other tests carried out on the patient also revealed that his vital organs are functioning well.

She said: “We have tested him twice and the results were negative.

“He is doing fine and all tests carried out show that his organs are also functioning well.

“So, we are happy to discharge him.

“We shall still keep monitoring him from his base and we also appeal to members of the public to call the emergency numbers to report any suspected case, so we can take action in a timely manner.

“It was timely intervention that saved our index case.”

She said further that the state was monitoring the 41 contacts that had been put in self isolation, adding that several guidelines have been put in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in Ekiti State.

The 38-year-old patient, who spoke with journalists on condition that his identity be concealed, thanked the state government for his treatment.

He also thanked Governor Fayemi for visiting him at the centre and urged Nigerians to take the war against the dreaded coronavirus more seriously.

He said: “I appreciate the state government, the medical team and entire Ekiti people for their care and for standing by me during my trying moment.

“I want our people to know that Coronavirus is real.

“We should join hands with government and observe all recommended hygienic procedures to curtail the spread of the disease.”

Shortly after his discharge, the patient and his sister were driven in a blue ambulance back to his Ibadan, Oyo State base.