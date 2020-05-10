Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says the state has recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

The governor broke the news in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night, warning that residents needed to be more cautious about the pandemic.

Fayemi tweeted: “We got information from NCDC tonight that three more persons tested positive to COVID-19 virus

“Two are contacts of the medical doctor still in our care, and another person who sneaked into the state before he was quarantined

“This underscores the need for extra vigilance.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with these new cases, the state’s confirmed cases had risen from the initial 12 to 15.

A resident of Katsina State, who sneaked into the state on a visit to her husband working in Oye Ekiti, was discovered to be a carrier of the virus, thereby increasing the cases in the state to the initial 12.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, had broken the news in Ado Ekiti.

Yaya-Kolade also disclosed the intention of the government to provide a COVID-19 testing laboratory in the state to improve testing capacity.

The commissioner said this had become necessary as more positive cases were being recorded.