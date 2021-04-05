Eight States in Nigeria recorded new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its website on Sunday.

According to the lead agency in the battle against COVID-19 in Nigeria, the country recorded no death from the virus on Sunday.

Lagos State led the log of the eight States that accounted for the 82 new cases reported across the country on Sunday.

The new cases brought Nigeria’s total confirmed infections from the pandemic till date to 163,195, with those successfully treated and discharged put at 151,998 and 2,058 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 82 new cases are reported from eight states: Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Katsina (2), and Osun (2).

According to the NCDC, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the country’s national response activities.