The Edo Government has expressed concern at the steady rise in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Monday in Benin during the daily virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce.

Obi urged residents to ensure compliance with preventive protocols to contain the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

He, however, said that the state was recording remarkable success in sample collection, case detection and management, adding that Edo had recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19.

According to him, Edo in the last 72 hours, recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more recoveries and no death.

He said that the 58 cases were confirmed from the 300 samples collected within the 72-hour period.

“We currently have 211 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state,” he said.

Lamenting the community spread of the virus across the state, Obi noted that Egor and Owan West LGAs were worst-hit by the pandemic in the state.

He urged residents to support government’s efforts at containing the pandemic and protecting the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that top officials of Edo government also on Monday received the first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sent to the state.

The vaccinations took place in public and widely covered by the news media to demonstrate leadership and give the assurance to Edo citizens that it is safe.

At the new Festival Hall in Government House Benin where the event took place, the Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, told newsmen shortly after receiving the vaccine that he did it publicly “to demonstrate to people that the vaccine is safe.

“I have just taken the vaccine publicly in the presence of the press and as you can see. l feel well and good.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to show example and demonstrate to the people that the vaccine is safe.

“The virus is with us and we have to look out for opportunities to get our people vaccinated against the disease so that the pandemic can be a thing of the past.

“So, I have taken mine and I urge Edo people to do the same. This vaccine, according to medical experts, is obviously very safe.

“The governor is doing everything possible to ensure that quite a number of people in the state are able to access the vaccine,” the Speaker added.