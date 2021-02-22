The Edo COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, on Monday said the state had recorded 54 new cases and four more deaths from the second wave of COVID-19 virus in the last 72 hours.

Obi said this during a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce chaired by Gov. Godwin Obaseki in Benin.

Obi noted that the state had so far recorded 210 recoveries with 714 active cases being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

He reiterated the need for residents to comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“Edo is facing a more violent strain of the virus in this second wave; all indices including case positivity and death rates are higher when compared with the first wave,” he said.

Obi charged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.