COVID-19: Edo orders evacuation of patients from hospital

The Edo State Government on Friday ordered the evacuation of patients from Stella Obasanjo Hospital to Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin.

Philip Shaibu, the State’s Deputy Governor and Chairman, Edo COVID-19 Response Committee, made this known shortly after visiting the isolation centre at Stella Obasanjo Specialist Hospital.

Shaibu said: “We have visited the Stella Obasanjo Hospital to ascertain the level of preparedness.

“The centre is ready to attend to any case of infection in the state.

“We are also expanding the capacity.

“The hospital has about 156 bed spaces at the moment, no patient is admitted

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered that all patients in this hospital be moved to the Edo Specialist hospital.

“The Stella Obasanjo Hospital is to be sanitised and used both for testing and isolation centre for the COVID-19 cases.”

According to the deputy governor, the state government will soon announce what he calls an economic stimulus package to cushion the economic effect of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.