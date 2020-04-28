Oswald Agwu

The Ebonyi State Government has lifted the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the State as a measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also lifted was the earlier ban on both commercial and private motorcycles across the State.

These were part of the outcome of Tuesday’s Statewide live broadcast and media briefing by Governor David Umahi at the Conference hall, Governor’s Office, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The Governor, however, explained that the lifting of the bans excludes border areas, which, according to him, would continue to remain locked 300 metre radius.

Although he adjusted the curfew at the border areas from 8pm to 6am in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast, he warned all motorcyclist, passengers and owners of vehicles to keep away 300 metres radius from the borders within the stipulated curfew time.

He further maintained that the borders would continue to remain locked down while ban on interstate movement was still in force.

Umahi’s stressed that the State would continue to maintain all the existing precautionary rules: hand washing and sanitising, physical distancing as well as ban on public gatherings in line with Presidential directives and established safety protocols.

He appealed to Ebonyians to be patient with the government as they continue obey all instructions from the COVID-19 committees and health experts for their safety, assuring them that the State palliatives would be distributed at the right time.

Umahi said: “But we are also going to lift certain restrictions that are in place in the State.

“For example, we are lifting the ban on Okada and bikes in the State, but not at the border locations.

“The restriction on use of Okada, the use of any means of transportation, passenger transportation and movement, they are still banned at the border locations, 300 metre radius.

“Please, do not take your bike; do not take your passenger vehicle near any of the borders.

“If you do, you will be arrested and be tried.

“Our curfew will be amended to what Mr. President said: 8pm to 6am.

“But that will be at the border locations, 300 metre radius.

“Ebonyians are now free to trade into the night, work into the night and no longer restricted.

“But at the border location, 300 metre radius.

“If you are seen from 8pm to 5.59am, you will be arrested and tried under the COVID-19 law.”

Recall that before now, there was total dusk to dawn curfew, 7pm to 7am, across the State, while all forms of motorcycle movements were also banned.