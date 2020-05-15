As part of easing off restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ebonyi State Government has lifted ban on religious activities across the State.

The development was contained in a statement endorsed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, on Friday in Abakaliki, the State capital.

The Commissioner in the statement noted that Governor David Umahi gave the directive in response to the pleas from revered quarters in the State, including the leadership of the State chapter of the Christian Association of the Nigeria.

The statement, however, stressed that such activities should only be observed once a week by the various religious organisations and denominations: Sundays for Christian Churches, Saturdays for Adventists and Fridays for Muslims.

The statement, further gave strict conditions that must be observed by all religious groups such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands with running water and use of hand sanitisers by all worshippers.

It also stipulated that no religious centre should permit more than 500 people and worshipers should observe a minimum of 2 meters physical distancing from one another, while all services should hold only between 9am and 11am each day.

Part of the statement reads: “The Governor of Ebonyi State… has directed me to inform the general public that in response to the passionate appeal made by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter and some of our revered Bishops that Religious Centres be re-opened for worship under strict observance of COVID-19 policy and State laws, and having prayerfully reviewed the request and in consultation with state leaders, he hereby directs that religious centres in the state do re-open for worship once a week effective from 15th May, 2020 under the following conditions…

“No religious service is allowed to hold any other day other than the days specified herein and which must be in strict observance of all COVID-19 Laws and regulations…

“Christian Association of Nigeria has a duty to close down any religious gathering and arrest the principal of the worship centre that violates this order…”

According to the Commissioner, the Governor requested all religious bodies in the state to use the opportunity of the window of worship to create awareness among their members on the protocols, policies, laws and regulations regarding COVID-19 and to pray for the State in particular and the Nigerian nation in general

The Governor furthermore enjoined religious leaders to use the opportunity to advice their members to aggressively participate in agriculture and other lawful means of livelihood, while the CAN leadership and the State Anti-COVID-19 Committee on Religious Centres were requested to mount strict monitoring of all religious centres in the state to ensure strict compliance and possible sanction for offenders.