The Divisional Police Officer, Ajao Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command and his Senior Officers have been redeployed to yet-to-be-disclosed offices in the state for allowing night clubbing at Garbana Club on Sunday despite the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, announced the sanction on Monday during a meeting with Area Commanders and DPOs.

The command had arrested 41 clubbers at Garbana Club between 1:40am and 2:30am.

Both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government had imposed restrictions on movement between 12am and 4am.

Odumosu, who met with his Senior Officers at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, had earlier warned the Area Commanders and DPOs to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in their areas and on no account should any of them allow gross violation of the protocols in the state.

However, several persons have been arrested for violating the protocols, especially at night clubs.

Odumosu still reiterated and warned the DPOs against promoting violation of COVID-19 protocols in their areas, particularly clubbing and non wearing of nose masks, as charity begins at home, and that he will pay them surprise visits to catch them unawares.