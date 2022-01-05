COVID-19: DFL: Bayern Munich consider game shift over players’ infection

Bayern Munich are considering their 2021/2022 Bundesliga restart game slated for Friday postponed.

The request follows the latest development in the club where eight coronavirus cases have been recorded, within their ranks, according to opponents Borussia Möchengladbach.

Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said: “Bayern Munich will like to scrap it” (the match).

Eberl added he has talked with Bayern Munich board member for sports, Hasan Salihamidzic, and the German Football League (DFL) which has the final saying.

Bayern Munich have not said whether they are asking for the game to be cancelled.

They were training with only 10 healthy outfield players on Wednesday.

According to coronavirus rules in the DFL, a team must have 15 players, including a goalkeeper, available for a match.

dpa/NAN