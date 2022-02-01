COVID-19: Despite kids’ infection, protests, Canada PM vows to stay focused

Despite that two of his children have been infected by the dreaded COVID-19, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said he is undeterred and will not be intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless.

PM resolve followed rash of protests that have trailed the rising cases and lingering effects of COVID-19 on social life in Canada.

Trudeau, who is the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, declated that in spite of the protests said “I want to be very clear: we are not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans.

He also threw a challenge to the oppositions, saying: “And to the politicians exploiting people’s fears: I will continue to ask that they think long and hard about the consequences of their actions.

“While this convoy has become the focus of attention the last few days, we know that they are not the story of this pandemic.

“For nearly two years, you’ve been there for each other, as neighbours, friends, and fellow Canadians.

“You stayed home when needed, and rolled-up your sleeves to get vaccinated to keep others safe” he was quoted”

The PM related further: “Our kids missed milestones and birthdays. Our healthcare heroes have worked long hours to save countless lives. Our frontline workers – from truckers to store clerks – have kept our shelves stocked and made sure we had food on our tables. And Canadians from all corners of the country have stepped-up to support causes that are making a real difference in our communities – including in response to what they saw this weekend.

“All of you, you are the story of this pandemic. Not this convoy.

“You elected us to get big things done, and with the return of Parliament, we have work to do – to keep Canadians safe and supported, make life more affordable, build a cleaner and greener future, and so much more”.

“So let’s keep working together to move Canada forward – for everyone” Trudeau appealed.