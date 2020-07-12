The Delta State Government on Sunday said the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, had been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Asaba, where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba.

Ifeajika said Ebie, who had been at the isolation centre for 21 days, was discharged on Sunday after testing negative to the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria eports that the SSG, among other persons tested positive for the virus on June 20 and consequently was admitted into one of the isolation centres in Asaba.

Ifeajika said Ebie’s discharge brought the number of discharged cases in the state to 583.

The governor’s spokesman noted that as at Sunday, Delta State had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 deaths had been recorded.

The CPS stated that Ebie thanked Deltans and other Nigerians who had prayed for him and had continued to pray for other patients of the virus, including the members of the First Family of the state.

Ifeajika said that the state government was committed to combating the pandemic and urged the citizens to eschew prejudices and indiscipline.

According to the spokesman, prejudices and indiscipline are militating against compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He pointed out that adherence to the directive on the protocols would greatly minimise the spread of the virus in the state.