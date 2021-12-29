COVID-19: Delta leads Nigeria’s daily chart with 599 new cases

Delta State, south south Nigeria leads Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 chart Tuesday with 194 out of the 599 new cases, of the dreaded virus.

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday morning on its official website.

According to the agency, 194 cases of infection were recorded from December 13 to 27, 2021.

NCDC explained that the 599 cases on Tuesday, showed another decline from the 859 registered on Monday.

It also said that Lagos State reported three COVID deaths, raising its death toll from 757 to 760.

The health agency indicated that Lagos reported 35 new cases Tuesday, while Ondo had 23 infections.

Others are Edo- 94, FCT-80, Kaduna – 48, Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the pandemic has claimed a total of 3,027 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.

It added that Nigeria now has 239,010 COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC stated that 213,180 have so far been treated and discharged.

It said as of Tuesday , the number of active cases in the country increased to 22, 803, from 22,586 on Monday.

NCDC confirmed that a total of 3,823,309 people have been tested positive for the virus.

NAN.