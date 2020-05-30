The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says three more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, increasing the infection mortality in the state to 50.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

He, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

Abayomi added that 254 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,393.

The commissioner noted that on the same day, 29 COVID-19 patients – five females and 24 males, including two Indians – were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 854,” he said.

Abayomi said COVID-19 was real, advising residents to ensure regular hand washing and physical distancing to make Lagos disease free.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos has 3,471 active cases, two evacuated from Nigeria, while 16 were transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.