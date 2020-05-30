The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says three more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, increasing the infection mortality in the state to 50.
Abayomi made the disclosure through his Twitter account on Saturday evening.
He, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.
Abayomi added that 254 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,393.
The commissioner noted that on the same day, 29 COVID-19 patients – five females and 24 males, including two Indians – were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.
“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 854,” he said.
Abayomi said COVID-19 was real, advising residents to ensure regular hand washing and physical distancing to make Lagos disease free.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos has 3,471 active cases, two evacuated from Nigeria, while 16 were transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.
MY CONCERN ON SCHOOL OPENINGS
I am much more concerned as a stakeholder on educational institutions since the federal government is contemplating to open schools.
We should all provide answers and solutions to the following important questions before the schools are opened please.
Questions for teachers
I. How safe am I if schools are opened?
2. Are students and children books safe to mark?
3. Do I get free medication if I get COVID-19 at work in the school.
4. Will my family be compensated if I die after getting covid at school?
5. Will I get risk allowance when schools are opened both private and public schools?
6. Is it worth to die for 40$ US which is not enough to feed, cloth and shelter my family?
7. Will I be able to teach 6 x 35 minutes periods in a day with a mask?
7. If I have other health conditions that might affect me in this covid-19 pandemic and am I suppose to teach? How do I go about it? Who will responsible for my health challenges?
QUESTIONS FOR SCHOOLS
1. If a student/Pupil in a class shows covid-19 symptoms after lunch during learning, Do we quarantine the teachers, the whole class or the whole school?
2. How frequent do we test temperature of teachers and students/pupils in a day at school?
3. If given 1 machine to test temperature, Is it possible to test 20x 4 classes before lesson begins?
4. Who will take the temperature of the students/pupils at school and after school hours?
5. Is the teaching and learning going to continue if we run out of sanitizer?
6. If the teacher is in self quarantine, who will take his/her responsibility?
QUESTIONS FOR RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITY (FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, STATE GOVERNMENT, LOCAL GOVERNMENT.)”ministry of education, UBEC and SUBEB etc.”
1. Are all schools having enough desk to maintain social distance? Where there’s no enough seats what are the likely solution?
2. Would you able to employ more teachers since the teacher to pupil ratio decreases? How many teachers are need per school in each department per subject?
3. How many students/pupils are supposed to be in a classroom at a time for proper social distance.
4. Syllabus, scheme of work, subject timetables and lesson plans are required to be implemented to ensure proper teaching, what are the efforts towards that in the arrangement of COVID-19?
QUESTIONS FOR PARENTS
1. Is my child not going to bring covid-19 home from school?
2. How safe is my child if schools open?
3. Is education the first priority than the life of your child?
4. What will the parents do incase the child come home with COVID-19 fromschool, the symptom may take a while, possibly before they know the whole family might be affected WHAT NEXT???
Let’s not forget that covid-19 is spread out through every possible means and therefore its a contagious disease. STAY SAFE FIRST.
These are questions to be ponder upon and health first and wealth later stay safe. May God preserve us and keep us safe.